Free pet microchip and vaccination clinic





A free microchip and vaccination clinic through Post Falls Animal Shelter and Better Together Animal Alliance will be held on Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon at Post Falls Animal Shelter.

The best way to ensure the quick and safe return of your pet is to have them microchipped with up-to-date information and wearing visible ID tags on their collar. To help ensure our community has access to this important service, Post Falls Animal Shelter is partnering with Better Together Animal Alliance (BTAA) to host the free clinic.

Implanted microchips can serve as an important security measure to help ensure that a pet is returned home, even if a collar and tag are lost. Veterinarians, shelters, and animal control professionals are able to scan these chips and track down each pet’s registered owner. BTAA and Post Falls Animal Shelter will have trained staff and volunteers on-site to help pet owners register their current information as part of the microchipping process and facilitate pet vaccinations.

For those planning to attend, please note that all dogs must be on a leash at all times, and all cats must be in carriers. If you have any questions or would like to learn more about BTAA’s services, call 208-265-7297 ext. 100.