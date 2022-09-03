Hair stylists share ‘key’ tips to get Kate Middleton’s locks

To acquire Kate’s natural-looking waves, the experts had a few tricks up their sleeves.

Nick advised using a GHD tong or wand, saying: “Start with a section of hair, curl this section around the wand, making sure the hair wraps away from your face.

“Repeat these steps on the opposite side of your cheekbone. Then brush out with a wide tooth comb. Fix with a light hair spray.”

Melissa Austin, editor of beauty blog Beauty Answers, added: “It’s all about creating volume when recreating Kate’s iconic waves.