Houston Dynamo FC travel to Seattle after key victory at home | Houston Dynamo





Forward Sebas Ferreira opened the scoring for the Dynamo in the first half after Houston was awarded a penalty kick. Dorsey won the penalty kick after his shot was blocked by the arm of a LAFC defender inside the box. Ferreira converted the penalty kick for his 10th goal of the season and third in his last four games.

Defensively, defender Tim Parker and goalkeeper Steve Clark finished with key contributions to secure Houston’s eighth victory of the season. Parker finished with 11 clearances on Wednesday and none more crucial than his sliding effort in the second half to deny Gareth Bale. The Welsh international was also denied by Clark twice in the second half and the Dynamo goalkeeper finished with six saves against LAFC.

The Dynamo look to split the series after they fell 1-0 to Seattle on May 18. The loss on May 18 was the third time Houston was held scoreless at home and the Dynamo responded with a 3-0 victory on the road against the LA Galaxy the following week.

The Dynamo return to PNC Stadium on Sept. 10 for the start of Soccer Kicks Cancer Weekend. Festivities include players wearing jerseys or warm-up tops featuring the names of pediatric cancer patients, yellow goal nets and corner flags, and a variety of fundraising initiatives. For additional information visit, HoustonDynamoFC.com/Charities.

