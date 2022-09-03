Categories
US

Iowa teen charged with murdering teacher gets new trial date


One of the Iowa teenagers charged with murdering his high school Spanish teacher got a new trial date Thursday.Seventeen-year-old Willard Miller will now go to court in Pottawattamie County on March 20 — an evidentiary hearing is planned for Nov. 2.A judge moved the trial to Pottawattamie County because the defense said Miller couldn’t get a fair trial in Jefferson County.Seventeen-year-old Jeremy Goodale is also charged with beating Nohema Graber to death last November.Both were 16 at the time and are being charged as adults.Goodale goes to trial in Davenport in December.

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa —

One of the Iowa teenagers charged with murdering his high school Spanish teacher got a new trial date Thursday.

Seventeen-year-old Willard Miller will now go to court in Pottawattamie County on March 20 — an evidentiary hearing is planned for Nov. 2.

A judge moved the trial to Pottawattamie County because the defense said Miller couldn’t get a fair trial in Jefferson County.

Seventeen-year-old Jeremy Goodale is also charged with beating Nohema Graber to death last November.

Both were 16 at the time and are being charged as adults.

Goodale goes to trial in Davenport in December.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.