Categories
Technology

iPhone 14 Pro always-on display just leaked before Apple event


Days before the Apple event, MacRumors (opens in new tab) has leaked details and images of how the rumored always-on display on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max could work.

Months of rumors have pointed towards an always-on display that apparently Apple has reserved for its premium iPhone 14 Pro series models. A first for Apple, little was known about the always-on display — now, this last-minute leak gives us a glimpse as to how it could play out with several details.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.