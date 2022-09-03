It is 60 years since the Beatles first performed in Warrington

It is 60 years since The Beatles made their first appearance at Bell Hall in Warrington.

The show, in June 1962, is understood to be the only time The Beatles played in the town and took place before they had released any singles.

Were you a member of the audience that night in 1962? The following year, another iconic group of the 1960s, The Rolling Stones, performed at the Parr Hall in 1963. Author Richard Houghton said: “The Beatles and the Stones between them defined what it was like to be a teenager in 1960s Britain.”

