Janice Dickinson Responded To The Criticism Of How She Treated Models On “America’s Next Top Model”

One of the worst things in life has been the realization that America’s Next Top Model was not the show we thought it was.
While it seemed like good entertainment at the time, looking back, a lot of the situations the models were subjected to were cruel, insensitive, and just so cringe-y.
Janice Dickinson was featured on the show as a judge and was arguably the most blunt of them all, never mincing words when it came time to critique the models.
And although she’s attracted plenty of criticism for the things she’s said and done — she just recently came under fire over a resurfaced clip where she voted “no” on contestant Robin Manning because of her weight — Janice says she has “no” regrets.
“It was acting,” she explained on Instagram, in response to a fan question about whether she “regrets” her behavior. “And that’s that.”
Janice had previously said that she was encouraged to act like Simon Cowell from American Idol, whose candor helped make the show a hit.
Tyra, however, now agrees that there were “some really off choices” made in the show and has thanked fans for their “honest feedback.”
