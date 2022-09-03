Japan’s Nidec seals $3bn battery deal with Norway’s Freyr in ‘largest JV for low-carbon storage’ | Recharge

Japanese electric motor giant Nidec has finalised a deal with Norwegian battery start-up Freyr for a module and pack joint venture (JV) while at the same time cementing a previously agreed $3bn sales order.

Freyr as part of the deal will supply 38GWh of lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery cells from 2025-2030, with an option to upsize the volume to 50GWh over the period and increase deliveries further beyond 2030.

The Norwegian outfit had previously had announced a 31GWh conditional offtake agreement with Nidec, one of the largest energy storage system (ESS) battery cell contracts globally to date.