Jefferson White On His Newfound ‘Yellowstone’ Fame: “I Get A Lot Of ‘Shut The F*ck Up Jimmy’ From Across The Street”

The man, the myth, the legend… the great Jefferson White, better known as Jimmy on Yellowstone, made an appearance on the the Whiskey Riff Raff podcast.

The guy plays a huge role in the show as arguably the most popular ranch hand, who is now crafting his own story down at the iconic 6666’s Ranch down in Texas. Plus, everybody loves a good comeback story and Jimmy went from being a dumbass meth cook to the the loveable idiot of the Yellowstone Ranch.

While he was on the pod, he mentioned that he can’t even put into words what Yellowstone has meant for him and his career, and how it opened up a new world of culture that he was unfamiliar with beforehand.

He even talked about how everywhere he goes, he constantly gets called Jimmy, and even better, he’ll often hear Rip’s iconic “shut the fuck up Jimmy” line from people as they pass by.

“I get a lot of ‘SHUT THE FUCK UP JIMMY’ from across the street. I’ll be walking down the street in Texas and just hear ‘SHUT THE FUCK UP JIMMY,’ so I give ’em the thumbs up and keep going.”

He also talked about how much the show has opened up his eyes to the cattle ranching and cowboy world, and how heading the Yellowstone podcast has helped him learn.

Jefferson the actor, and Jimmy the character, on similar journeys:

“Ya know when I first started doing this show four years ago, I didn’t really know anything about the western world. I didn’t know anything about cattle ranching, about cowboy’ing, riding rodeo, about any of this stuff, so the last four years has been a real crash course for me.

And ya know alongside Jimmy, that figures out where he fits in this world, I’ve been diving in myself and spending this time trying to learn basically.

This podcast has been an opportunity to deepen that learning, and continue to screw it up. To dive into this culture and this community, especially because this is a lifetime pursuit.”

White also talks about the transformation of Cole Hauser, going from this clean shaven actor to the bearded cowboy Rip:

“It’s both a transformation and also, in acting there’s sort of a constant question. Are you transforming into this character, or are you revealing some part of yourself that is this character, ya know?

And the amazing thing is I’ve only known Cole through the process of working on ‘Yellowstone’ so for me, as long as I’ve known Cole he’s been Rip.”

He also discusses how awesome it is to actually work on a real ranch in Montana for the show, instead of acting on some set pretending like you’re in Montana.

Can you imagine? Getting to work on some of the most gorgeous land in the United States. That’s truly something special within itself.

The podcast is available everywhere. Download the podcast on Apple Podcasts by searching “Whiskey Riff Raff” or click here.

We’re also available on Spotify and wherever else you can listen to podcasts.

Cheers, y’all.

Audio

Video

The Paramount Network original drama series chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States.

Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders, an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

Season 5 is set to premiere on November 13th, only on Paramount Network.

And if you’re as stoked as I am for the music of Season 5, you MUST be following our Yellowstone: The Soundtrack playlist, available on Spotify and Apple Music.

Featuring EVERY SINGLE SONG from the series, we make sure we update it in real time, so every Sunday night, all the new stuff is right there.

Spotify

Apple Music