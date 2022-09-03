John Lennon Said a Beatles Hit Was 1 of the 1st Heavy Metal Songs

John Lennon felt one of The Beatles‘ songs was an early heavy metal record. Paul McCartney felt the song was groundbreaking as well, although for different reasons. Notably, the song became a hit twice in the United Kingdom.

The Beatles’ John Lennon and Paul McCartney | Mark and Colleen Hayward / Contributor

Paul McCartney called 1 of The Beatles’ songs ‘a work job’

In the 1997 book Paul McCartney: Many Years From Now, Paul discussed The Beatles’ “Ticket to Ride.” “It was pretty much a work job that turned out quite well,” he said. “I think the interesting thing was a crazy ending: instead of ending like the previous verse, we changed the tempo. We picked up one of the lines, ‘My baby don’t care,’ but completely altered the melody.”

The book All We Are Saying: The Last Major Interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono includes an interview from 1980. In it, John mentioned “Ticket to Ride.” “That was one of the earliest heavy-metal records made,” he said. “Paul’s contribution was the way Ringo played the drums.”