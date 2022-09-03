Krewe of Omega crowns king, queen

Last Saturday night at Michabelle, the Krewe of Omega crowned their 37th king and queen, Bradley and Sarah Hayes of Hammond.
Bradley Hayes was born in Clarksdale, Mississippi, and grew up in Jackson, Tennessee. He moved from Covington to Hammond in early 2020 with his wife, Sarah, and their three children. They bought the old Pittman place, known as “Shadowlawn,” on College Drive, where they reside today.
Along with his siblings, he owns a family farm in the Arkansas Delta. As such, he is deeply rooted to the land. However, he is also a world traveler who has studied four foreign languages, lived in four different countries and traveled on four different continents and in over 40 countries and 40 states.
Bradley is a major in the U.S. Army Reserve and currently drills in Baton Rouge. His family has served in every war this country has ever fought, and he kept up this tradition by deploying to Baghdad, Iraq, from 2003-2004 and Kandahar, Afghanistan, from 2010-2011.
In addition to being an Army veteran, he is also a veteran of Capitol Hill where he worked in both houses of Congress following law school. During his time in Washington, he specialized in agricultural, military, legal, social and foreign policy issues on the staffs of first Sen. Tim Hutchinson of Arkansas and then Congressman Lamar Smith of Texas.
Maj. Hayes is a graduate (cum laude) of Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock School of Law. While an undergraduate, he spent a semester abroad studying humanities in Florence, Italy.
As an attorney, he owned and operated a solo-practice law firm in Natchez, Mississippi, for several years before going to work for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers where he is currently employed at the New Orleans District office.
Bradley is a member of several Carnival organizations and private clubs in the Crescent City, as well as a number of hereditary/genealogical societies including the Dreux, Camp Moore and Beauregard Camps of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Descendants of Mexican War Veterans and the Military Order of Foreign Wars.
Additionally, he is very active in the Sons of the American Revolution, having served as past president of the George Washington chapter in New Orleans and state president of the Louisiana Society. Currently, Bradley serves as Louisiana’s trustee on the National SAR Board and as the National SAR vice-president general for the Southern District.
He is also a national/state officer and/or board member for several other patriotic and heritage organizations, such as the Sons & Daughters of Colonial Militias, Military Order of the Stars & Bars, the Society of the War of 1812, American Legion Post 23 and the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge.
Bradley previously served as an officer of VFW Post 8973 located in Uptown New Orleans and is also a 32nd degree Freemason in both the Scottish & York Rites. He is an avid Civil War re-enactor, is active in his church and especially enjoys his family, as well as genealogy, traveling, reading, writing, hunting, cooking, art and antique cars.
Sarah was born in Natchez and raised in Woodville, Mississippi.
She is a homemaker and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the First Families of Mississippi. Formerly, she served as the state president for the Sons of the American Revolution Ladies Auxiliary, as well as a docent and committee chairman in the Natchez Garden Club.
She attended Copiah-Lincoln Community College and was a Realtor at Coldwell-Banker.
Nowadays she’s happy as a stay-at-home mom. Her hobbies include painting, antiques and interior design.
She and Bradley are the proud parents of Anna Belle (2002), Mason Bradley (2008) and Landry Claire (2011) Hayes.
