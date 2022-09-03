La Salle Announces Non-Conference Schedule Headlined by Trip to Alaska – La Salle University Athletics

Women’s Basketball | September 2, 2022

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The La Salle women’s basketball team and fifth-year head coach Mountain MacGillivray will take on its hardest non-conference slate to date beginning on Nov. 7 at Howard, the program announced Friday.



The 14-game schedule features 10 games on the road for the Explorers including two out on the west coast as part of the returning Great Alaska Shootout.



Following the trip down to Washington, D.C. to start the 2022-23 season, the Explorers head north for a two-game stretch against Sacred Heart on Nov. 10 in Fairfield, Connecticut and Niagara on Nov. 12 in Niagara, New York.



The Explorers will make their debut in Tom Gola Arena for the season on Nov. 15 when they face Drexel in the home-opener.



Another road-stretch will ensue for La Salle beginning with a trip out west for the Great Alaska Shootout where the Explorers will face Pepperdine on Nov. 18 followed by either UC Riverside or Alaska Anchorage on Nov. 19. The Blue & Gold will wrap up the four-game travel stint at Lafayette in Easton, Pennsylvania on Nov. 22.



La Salle will play four of its next four games at home beginning with matchups with Penn (Nov. 29) and Lehigh (Dec. 3). A quick trip to Big 5 foe Temple on Dec. 5 is followed by another home contest against Monmouth two days later on Dec. 7.

The Explorers will take a short trip down to Maryland on Dec. 10 to face UMES before heading further south to take on USF in Tampa, Florida on Dec. 17. The team rounds out the non-conference schedule with a road game against Big 5 opponent Villanova on Dec. 21.



“From Niagara Falls, to Alaska, to sunny Florida and back to the Big 5, our non-conference schedule offers us some fantastic experiences,” said MacGillivray. “This schedule will be demanding from a competition and travel stand point, but is designed to make us stronger and ready for conference play.”



