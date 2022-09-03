Locke & Key: 10 Upcoming Shows & Movies Featuring The Cast

Locke & Key has just dropped its final season on Netflix. Over the course of the show’s three-season run, audiences have really gravitated towards the cast. Considering the original comic book series was so popular, it was a tough task for the performers to take on these familiar faces in a unique, compelling but yet consistent way.







They managed to do so with great success and their future is surely limitless. These other projects demonstrate the next step for the team behind the hit Netflix show, as the cast continues to hone their craft through various upcoming releases from a surprising range of genres.

10 Emilia Jones – Fairyland (TBD)

Emilia Jones has thrived in the role of Kinsey Locke in Locke & Key. She has been a central focus throughout the show, leading the trio of siblings on their mysterious quest. Of course, while Jones might have brought the character to life effortlessly, productions like CODA have risen her star further.

Jones is now set to star in a project titled Fairyland (per The Hollywood Reporter). She is set to star as Alysia Abbott, the film’s lead. In fact, the movie is based upon the award-winning memoir by the real Abbott. It focuses on her life in the ’70s and ’80s, growing up with a gay father during a turbulent period in history. Scoot McNairy will be portraying her dad, Steve.

9 Hallea Jones – Charity (2023)

Hallea Jones plays Eden Hawkins in Locke & Key and the talented actress absolutely embodies the character when she’s on-screen. The complex figure has served as an excellent antagonist, with Jones even getting a spell of playing being possessed by a demon.

Her next project is sure to capitalize on her massive social media following though, which demonstrates just how much of a star she is. Currently in post-production, Hallea Jones portrays Marthe in a throwback film, which is being kept tight under wraps at this time.

8 Laysla De Oliveira – Dinner Party (TBD)

Laysla De Oliveira is on the rise after her brilliant part in Locke & Key, taking control of the show as the villain Dodge. Her captivating performance was both chilling and charming, as Oliveira presented the fantasy material with great skill in some of the best episodes of Locke & Key.

Oliveira isn’t resting on her laurels though and is instead leaping into more experimental film. The short movie Dinner Party, which is set to release in the coming years is a 360 virtual reality comedy, that focuses on Oliveira’s character’s attempt to raise some money at a meal.

7 Aaron Ashmore – Accused (2023)

Aaron Ashmore has built up quite the career for himself. For Locke & Key he stepped in as the Locke family’s uncle, Duncan, who helped to guide the family through their new house, before eventually getting exposed to the secrets within. He was great comedic relief while also serving a perfect dramatic role in later episodes.

Ashmore won’t be slowing his career down though, as the hard-working actor now turns to a TV show titled Accused (per Deadline). The crime drama appears to be an anthology of sorts, where regular people see their lives suddenly turned upside-down by terrible mistakes. Ashmore will be playing Max.

6 Emilia Jones – Cat Person (TBD)

Emilia Jones certainly cemented herself as the powerful Kinsey Locke in Locke & Key, but with the career-launching success of the show, it won’t just be Fairyland that she uses to continue to make an impact in Hollywood. In fact, she’s currently working on a very different project.

In Cat Person, Jones will be portraying Margot, a young woman in her 20s who works at a cinema (per Deadline). The character will find herself in a swift romance with the much older Robert, played by Nicholas Braun; the ensuring drama quickly transformed into an unexpected thriller.

5 Laysla De Oliveira – Lioness (TBD)

Laysla De Oliveira found success in other major series like The Gifted but it’s no surprise that after getting the opportunity to demonstrate her full range of skills in Locke & Key that a number of other projects are falling in line as well. She’s currently lined up as the lead of a major television show.

Lioness is based around a Marine who is brought into the CIA to bring down a terrorist organization by building a relationship with one of their daughters. It sounds thrilling, and what’s even more interesting is that Oliverira’s Cruz Manuelos will be joined by a character named Sam, portrayed by Zoe Saldaña (per Variety).

4 Sherri Saum – Perfect Harmony (TBD)

The character of Ellie Whedon, a childhood friend of the Locke father, needed an actress with supreme range to really pull off the complex arc that she goes through. Sherri Saum fit the bill perfectly and continued to play a Whedon with a lot of regret and equal amounts of wisdom.

Saum is another veteran actress that’s built up a superb body of work. Her next outing will be as Barrett Woodword in Perfect Harmony (per Variety). The comedy and drama movie, which is in post-production, tells the classic tale of a best man and a maid of honor falling in love with one another.

3 Aaron Ashmore – Inn Deep (TBD)

Aaron Ashmore is so competent and reliable, it’s no surprise that he lines up project after project, taking on a huge variety of roles. It’s fair to say though that as Uncle Duncan, his role in Locke & Key looks quite different compared to what he has ready for his next outing.

Ashmore is set to play Tango in a film titled Inn Deep. The thriller seems to also incorporate plenty of horror elements, as the kidnapping of an incredibly wealthy person goes wrong, forcing the group responsible to hide out in a suspicious Inn, deep in the woods. Not much is known about the film yet besides scarce info on IMDb.

2 Jesse Camacho – Vandits (TBD)

Fans of Locke & Key might feel that they have seen Jesse Camacho, who portrayed Doug Brazelle, somewhere on screen before. They would be right, as the humor and energy that Camacho brought to the part is built from years of work in the industry with over 66 acting credits.

With short films like Hey and feature-lengths such as Fifth Wheel in the pipeline, Camacho has a stacked career ahead. It’s his role as Guy in Vanditsthat seems to be the most compelling though. A teenage group by the same name attempt to pull off a silly heist to chaotic results.

1 Kevin Durand – Pantheon (2022)

Frederick Gideon took on the role of the antagonist for the most dramatic episodes of Locke & Key. Playing a villain is always fun, especially when they are possessed by a demonic entity, and actor Kevin Durand seemed to take it all in his stride.

The franchises he has been associated with in the past are phenomenal and he will be adding to that legacy with some voice acting. In the animated series Pantheon, Durand will be playing a part named Anssi for one episode (per Yahoo!). His larger role in the sci-fi conspiracy show has yet to be revealed.

