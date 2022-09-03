Meghan Markle’s Nelson Mandela controversy debunked by GMB star

Earlier this week, two Lion King stars denied speaking to Meghan during the 2019 premiere of the live-action film.

Dr Kani, a veteran of the prestigious Royal Shakespeare Company who voiced the mandrill shaman Rafiki, said he was “baffled” by the Duchess of Sussex’s claim, saying he believes she had made a “faux pas”.

South African singer, Lindiwe Mkhize, who sang Circle of Life in the 2019 remake and has also been an actor in the stage play, was also in attendance at the event, with sources claiming she “did not speak to Meghan”.

Although there are thought to be no further South African actors starring in the film, there were other South African nationals involved in the movie who may have attended the premiere.

Express.co.uk has approached Odeon and Disney to confirm the guestlist of the premiere.