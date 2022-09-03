Meghan’s body language shows a ‘distanced Princess’ – unlike Diana





Meghan Markle, 41, posed for a series of photographs for The Cut Magazine and gave a 6,500-word interview to the same publication just last week. This was to promote her new podcast Archetypes on Spotify, where the Duchess of Sussex is reclaiming negative stereotypical words, often used to describe women. Many of Meghan’s new photos have drawn comparisons with her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, and also Chelsy Davy, Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend whom he dated on and off from 2004 to 2010.

Judi James, a body language expert, spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk to explain the comparisons between the women. She said: “There are so many obvious similarities between Meghan’s photos and the photo of Chelsy Davy and the session of Diana that it’s easy to assume there was some role-modelling involved in Meghan’s choice of outfits and poses. “Mirroring like this can suggest a conscious or subconscious desire to get it right by providing an echo through time. “But this act in itself can, in turn, illustrate a huge difference in intent or intrinsic personalities in the case of Meghan and Diana.”

Why was Diana's photoshoot "ground-breaking"? Judi explained: "Diana's shoot was ground-breaking and showed a desire to be seen as independent by creating her own brand and non-verbal statements, rather than copy anyone else, especially any other royal. Her actual body language provides another contrast in terms of intent. "Like Meghan, she was dressed, styled and shot like a model but her choice of poses proved she was a lot more than that: a woman who was happy to relax and bare and share her authentic, charismatic personality with her audience via some intimate and relatable facial expressions and poses. "She seems to be having a conversation with her photographer which includes the viewer.

“Meghan’s poses are more static and the exaggerated elegance of her lines, plus the way she gazes out of shot creates a distancing between herself and her audience. “The hand to the head and the elongated leg shape are model poses, not real ones. “She spoke about how Harry tells her constantly she looks like a model and these poses seem to illustrate that intention. “Even when she looks straight into the camera for her cover headshot the emphasis is on a relatively hard, possibly challenging stare that is more catwalk than the playful or more vulnerable facial expressions from Diana.”

What are the reasons behind Meghan’s “nods to Diana”? Judi claimed: “There is a suggestion that Meghan is either keen to get it right and perhaps her nods to Diana are some form of touching tribute to make Harry happy. Or the messages might be deeper. “Meghan is often keen to point up similarities between herself and other iconic women in a bid to suggest empathy and bonding. “She shared Mariah Carey’s pain during her recent podcast interview and this nod to Diana could suggest a similar sense of sharing with her husband’s iconic mother. Mirroring someone else, consciously or subconsciously, is usually used as a sign of like-minded thinking.” In summary, Judi added: “Meghan’s poses suggest a desire to look like an elegant, distanced Princess/fashion model. Diana’s body language suggested a desire to drop that Princess look and come across as a relatable, approachable woman.”