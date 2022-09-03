Nationwide increases interest rates across savings accounts – up to 3%

People can use the added interest towards rising bills which could help families keep on top of things.

Other savings account interest rate rises by Nationwide Building Society include:

Nationwide’s Flex Regular Saver for current account members and Start to Save 2, has increased by 0.50 percent to 3.00 percent AER for new and existing members.

The Help to Buy ISA’s rate will now pay 1.75 percent AER, a rise of 0.40 percent

Loyalty Saver, Loyalty ISA and Loyalty Single Access ISA accounts have increased by 0.35 percent to 1.60 percent gross/AER.

Rates on Flex Instant Saver will jump by 0.50 percent to 1.00 percent AER

The Flex Saver and Flex ISA has increased by up to 0.55 percent to either 0.65 percent, 0.70 percent or 0.7 percent

Tom Riley, Director of Banking and Savings at Nationwide Building Society said: “We appreciate it isn’t easy for people to save at the moment with the rising cost of living, but having money set aside that you can use for unexpected expenses can provide real peace of mind.

“As a mutual we are always keen to support savers and pay the best rates we can sustainably afford, which is why we are increasing rates on all variable rate accounts, particularly regular savers, loyalty and children’s accounts as well as our popular Triple Access accounts.

READ MORE: Inheritance tax: How to use pensions to reduce your bill and avoid an ‘IHT problem’