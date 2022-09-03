New Apple Exclusive Reveals Lower-Than-Expected iPhone 14 Price

The iPhone 14 range is getting more expensive. This was the narrative for months until a little-known leaker flipped Apple’s pricing on its head earlier this week. And now the picture looks even better.

A new report from influential market analyst TrendForce reveals that iPhone 14 buyers might not only pay less than they expected, but also get a lot more storage for their money.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max concept showing the long-predicted $1199 price @VadimYuryev @Shaileshhari03

Looking at prices, TrendForce has dropped its pricing margins for all iPhone 14 models by $50. For iPhone 14 Pro models, this means a potentially smaller $50 price increase compared to previous analyst projections. But the big news is how this impacts standard models.

The iPhone 14 is now tipped to start from $749, which is $50 less than the iPhone 13 ($799), with the iPhone 14 Plus priced from $849. This is a dramatic shift from earlier reports where every iPhone 14 model was tipped to go up in price by $100.

And it gets better. In addition to these lower prices, TrendForce expects entry-level storage for iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models to double to 256GB. This combination of lower-than-expected pricing and higher-than-expected storage is a calculated gamble, according to the analyst.

Apple iPhone 14 range renders based on multiple leaks EverythingApplePro

“Under pressure from rising global inflation and foreign exchange rates, Apple is expected to adopt a more cautious pricing strategy so as not to affect its sales performance,” the report explains.

Now here’s the clever bit. For months, leaks have claimed Apple will widen the price, design and feature gaps between its iPhone 14 Pro and non-Pro models. The reaction to this has been largely negative and seen as a blunt attempt to upsell customers at a time of increasing economic hardship.

But based on the latest pricing leaks, it’s very smart. Aggressively pricing standard iPhone 14 models will open the door for fans who may have struggled to upgrade this year. At the same time, innovation is not held back on iPhone 14 Pro models for those who can afford to pay the higher prices. As a result, Apple can market value and innovation in a single range.

Well played, Apple. Well played.

___

Follow Gordon on Facebook

More on Forbes

MORE FROM FORBESiPhone 14’s Shifting Purple Finish Shown Off In New Video