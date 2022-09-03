Norway has NOK200m plan to bolster cyber defences

Norway has increased its digital defence spending to buttress the country’s critical IT infrastructure against a heightened risk of state-sponsored cyber attacks from Russia.

The elevated threat level, which follows an uptick in cyber attacks and updated security situational assessments, is linked to Norway’s military and trade support for Ukraine.

Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, according to a fresh risk assessment analysis by the Norwegian National Security Authority (NSM), has the potential to lead to an increase in cyber attacks against public and private organisations in Norway.

The NSM has identified core IT systems and networks operated by state agencies and private companies operating within the transport and energy sectors as being at particular risk of cyber attack.

Government investing in stronger security In response, the Norwegian government has approved NOK200m (€21m) in additional funding to reinforce the country’s national security against digital threats. In separate allocations, the government released NOK392m in special funding to boost the cyber defence capabilities of the Norwegian Defence Forces (NDF) and state national security organisations with national cyber defence roles. Projects to help local government organisations secure their IT systems against cyber attack feature prominently within the scope of the new spending plan framework. Around NOK50m is being invested to bolster the municipal sector’s capacity to handle unwanted ICT events by enabling local councils to hire cyber security expertise, including computer emergency response teams. The capital investment will serve to raise the ability of municipalities to detect, prevent and better handle digital attacks. The NSM is receiving a NOK55m allocation to strengthen its capacity to coordinate and manage cyber attacks in the private, public and municipal sectors. The funding will also cover increases in the number of public and private enterprises that install digital intruder alert systems supplied by NSM, which are designed to provide an early warning of cyber attacks. The cyber defence reinforcement plan also includes a NOK10m project to enhance digital resilience in society by developing digital tools that can be used by enterprises to evaluate the level of real and effective security in their IT systems. In July, the Norwegian government circulated a general warning to all local government agencies and companies regarding the need to bolster cyber defence preparedness to deal with more regular incidents of cyber attacks and digital threats.

Growing threat to national security Cyber threats remain the biggest external threat to Norway’s national security, said lieutenant colonel Geir Hågen Karlsen, director of strategic communication at the Norwegian Defence University College. “We must be prepared for unconventional hybrid threats like cyber attacks. We have seen a strong increase in this type of activity in recent years,” said Karlsen. The NSM has identified Killnet, a criminal pro-Russian hacker group, as being behind a series of disruptive and coordinated cyber attacks in Norway in June and July. The NSM’s IT network was affected by the attack when its digital services provider, Coretrek, was targeted in a “call-flooding” denial-of-service (DoS) strike. The mass calling attack resulted in the security agency’s website being taken offline temporarily. “Given the situation in Ukraine, we must anticipate even more cyber attacks that target the IT systems and networks in Norwegian organisations”

Sofie Nystrøm, NSM

“What we saw were goal-oriented attacks with a broad reach against a large number of organisations in Norway that offer important services to the population,” said Sofie Nystrøm, the NSM’s director-general. “We expect a further escalation of the threats we have witnessed against websites in Norway. Given the situation in Ukraine, we must anticipate even more cyber attacks that target the IT systems and networks in Norwegian organisations.” Over 40 different organisations in Norway were targeted in the June and July DoS and distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. Killnet is identified as the prime suspect by the NSM. The organisations affected include ferry companies Boreal and Bastø Fosen, public services e-portal Norge.no, the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration, the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Service, BankID Log-in, and the Altinn digital government document portal. The low-cost nature of the DoS and DDoS bad actor attacks, having the capacity to render Norway’s most important public service websites and online services inaccessible for long periods, remains a source of growing concern for security experts. The DDoS cyber attacks against organisations in Norway in June and July caused internet servers to be overwhelmed by many requests and junk traffic leaving hosted sites and services inaccessible for legitimate visitors and users. “There have been similar attacks in other countries recently,” said Nystrom. “Although none have had lasting consequences, the cyber attacks still create uncertainty in the population and create an impression in Norway that we are one piece in the current political situation in Europe.” Killnet is also suspected of launching DoS and DDoS-type cyber attacks against public and private organisations in Lithuania, the US, Italy and Romania in recent months. In Lithuania, cyber attacks resulted in disruption to government and national transportation services.