Pensioners could get £30 food vouchers – apply now

The supermarket has been awarded a second round of funding worth £1 million to offer another wave of food vouchers which aims to help vulnerable elderly people save on their grocery shop. The funding, provided by the Rothesay Foundation, is part of the ‘Summer Cheer’ campaign.
The voucher scheme is open to Britons of the state pension age, who live independently, but not necessarily alone, or with a carer,and who rely solely on their state pension and other benefits as their only source of income.
Pensioners are encouraged to apply as soon as possible because the vouchers will be distributed on a first come first served basis.
People can apply now and the deadline is September 16.
People are able to get more than one voucher per household, but it is one voucher per person so people cannot reapply if they have already received one.
Eligible pensioners should call the ‘Summer Cheer’ freephone hotline on 0800 098 7877 to request their voucher.
This telephone line will be open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday until the deadline date.
The Rothesay Foundation said that the hotline will remain open even if all the 80,000 vouchers have been issued before that date.
The group said that this is in order to register eligible callers’ contact details for future campaigns.
The scheme was first launched at the beginning of August this year with an initial £1 million worth of funding.
The Rothesay Foundation stated that this was going to help around 40,000 state pensioners in the UK.
The pension insurance group states that the second round of funding will allow 80,000 eligible pensioners to be supported.
The supermarket first trialled the concept in December 2021 in Lambeth, south London, before rolling it out UK-wide from 1 August 2022.
Richard Walker, managing director of Iceland Foods, told the Daily Mirror: “Since the launch of the partnership last Christmas, the cost-of-living crisis has taken hold of the UK, and now more than ever, people are struggling to access the food they need.
“No one should ever have to worry about how they are going to eat or drink, and we hope that the support we can offer across the UK will help pensioners access and enjoy a worry-free meal during this difficult time.”
Alongside the campaign, the Rothesay Foundation will also continue to provide Age UK’s information guide on financial advice.
This is because research has shown that over 770,000 pensioner households are still missing out on Pension Credit payments worth £1.5billion every year.
