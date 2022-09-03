Pensioners could get £30 food vouchers – apply now

The supermarket has been awarded a second round of funding worth £1 million to offer another wave of food vouchers which aims to help vulnerable elderly people save on their grocery shop. The funding, provided by the Rothesay Foundation, is part of the ‘Summer Cheer’ campaign.

The voucher scheme is open to Britons of the state pension age, who live independently, but not necessarily alone, or with a carer,and who rely solely on their state pension and other benefits as their only source of income.

Pensioners are encouraged to apply as soon as possible because the vouchers will be distributed on a first come first served basis.

People can apply now and the deadline is September 16.

People are able to get more than one voucher per household, but it is one voucher per person so people cannot reapply if they have already received one.

READ MORE: UK recession: How to ‘recession-proof your retirement’ savings as inflation soars