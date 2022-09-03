Pets with Potential: Meet Okra

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) – This week’s Pet with Potential is a 2-year-old cat named Okra.

According to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, Okra is a neutered male, who has lived with other cats before. They say it would be best for a slow introduction and may prefer a home without dogs.

Okra had a history of urinary blockages/obstructions prior to coming to HSCC and is on a very strict diet.

He may be a tad shy at first but with patience and time will surely blossom.

If you’re interested in meeting with Okra or learning more about him, visit the Humane Society of Chittenden County website.

