Politicians and athletes pay tribute to Serena Williams upon retirement

Former US first lady Michelle Obama, basketball legend LeBron James and golfer Tiger Woods were just some of the big names who paid tribute to Serena Williams‘ career on Friday.

Williams has retired from tennis after her US Open elimination at the hands of Ajla Tomljanovic, who beat her opponent 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1.

“Congrats on an amazing career, Serena Williams!” Michelle Obama tweeted.

“How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time.”

Another athlete who paid tribute to Williams was Los Angeles Lakers star, James, who hailed the retired tennis player through a video posted on Twitter.

“It’s been an honour to watch your journey,” said the four-time NBA champion.

“I just want to thank you for being this inspiration for so many.”

Famous golfer Tiger Woods also took to Twitter to dedicate a post to the 40-year-old tennis legend.

“You’re literally the greatest on and off the court,” wrote Woods.

“Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you little sis!!!!!!”