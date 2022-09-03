Queen has ‘no choice’ but to strip Sussex’s of titles





According to various news reports, the Monarch is being pressured to remove their titles, after Meghan’s recent interview to The Cut magazine. In her wide-ranging interview with The Cut, running to more than 6,000 words, Meghan said that “just by existing” she and Harry were “upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy” before they stepped down as senior working royals.

She also she said it takes “a lot of effort” to forgive and hinted that she can “say anything” after not signing any confidentiality agreements with the royals. Speaking to Mark Dolan on GB news on Friday evening, royal expert Duncan Larcombe said that it is “inevitable” that Meghan and Harry will be stripped of their royal titles. He said: “In many ways, stripping them with the title isn’t blindly going to make any difference. “In Meghan’s magazine interview, there was a point in where she was referred to a ‘Princess’ and that was not even corrected. The Queen is a head of an organisation. She is the boss.

“She had to sack Prince Andrew although she didn’t take away his title of ‘Prince’ or Duke of York, and she had to intervene historically with Harry and Meghan, wishing them well, but taking away HRH.” He added: “It is now, I think, almost inevitable that the Queen has no more choice but to say ‘enough is enough Harry and Meghan’. “‘Good luck in your new life but we have to take this away’.” A palace insider told Marie Claire: “The highest levels of The Firm are telling the Queen that she needs to banish Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once and for all.” READ MORE: Should Meghan and Harry lose their titles? Here’s how YOU voted

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry have arrived back in the UK for a whirlwind tour, following the interview which stoked tensions between the Sussex’s and the Royal Family. According to Hello!, the couple were seen driving in the UK earlier today, with Harry in the drivers’ seat, as the pair come back for a tour of charities close to their hearts. On GB News, Mr Larcombe added: “As head of the organisation, the Queen has to act because Harry and Meghan are simply selling the royal brand, why on earth are we still calling them the Duke and Duchess of Sussex? “That doesn’t make sense and I don’t think they should be allowed to use it.” DON’T MISS:

