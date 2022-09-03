Raising Kanan star London Brown talks Power prequel’s future

Given the fact the original Power drama, ran for six seasons, it is thought that this could be the case for its other series, including Raising Kanan.

Express.co.uk spoke to Marvin Thomas star London Brown about the prequel’s future on Starz.

When asked if Raising Kanan will match the six series format, Brown said: “I think that is the hope and we never really know but as of now, we’re hearing buzzers about that but nothing official.

“Nothing is nothing until it’s something so for me, I don’t even really worry or try to think about how many seasons because acting is an incredible temp job where you work and you work and I just stay very present.”