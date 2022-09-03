Release Date, Cast, And More

Season 5 will see the return of the core cast, which includes Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Gil Birmingham, and more. Josh Lucas will also be returning as a young John Dutton, alongside Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers (who will reprise her role as a young Beth Dutton), and Kyle Red Silverstein. However, that’s not it, as several newcomers are also joining the new season, including Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Olivieri. Meanwhile, Jen Landon (who plays Teeter) and Kathryn Kelly (who plays Emily) have been bumped up to series regulars, so one can expect their respective stories to unfold in greater detail.

Both Sheridan and Linson serve as co-creators and executive producers for the show, with Costner, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, and Stephen Kay also executive producing.

The world of “Yellowstone” is gradually expanding, as the upcoming prequel spin-off, “1923,” will follow the Duttons tending to their ranch post World War II, with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren set to star in major roles in the show. There’s also Sheridan’s “6666,” yet another “Yellowstone” spin-off about the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas.

Well, it seems like “Yellowstone” is gradually creating its own gritty cinematic universe, rife with familial conflict and perpetually disgruntled ranchers. In this context, we can expect season 5 of “Yellowstone” to function as a high-stakes, dramatic tale in an ever-evolving saga.