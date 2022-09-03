Russia-Ukraine updates: Germany pledges €200 million in new aid — report | DW | 04.09.2022

German Development Minister Svenja Schulze told local media the government will provide Ukraine with €200 million ($199 million) for aid programs assisting internally displaced people.

“The bulk of our new aid, €200 million, is to go to a program run by the Ukrainian government to support internally displaced persons,” Schulze told the Funke Media group on Sunday.

“The money is intended to help ensure that the displaced people in Ukraine can continue to provide themselves with the most basic necessities,” she added.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who is set to visit Berlin on Sunday, will meet Schulze as well as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“I will speak to Prime Minister Shmyhal about how we can continue to support the Ukrainian government in caring for the displaced people,” Schulze said.

Around 7 million people have been internally displaced in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began in late February, according to the United Nations International Organization for Migration.

Russia preparing ‘decisive blow’ in energy sector — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of waging an energy war and is planning a “decisive blow” for the winter.

“Russia is trying these days to increase the energy pressure on Europe even more; The pumping of gas through Nord Stream has been completely stopped,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly address.

“Russia wants to destroy the normal life of every European — in all countries of our continent,” Zelenskyy warned while calling for greater unity in Europe.

On Saturday, Russian energy firm Gazprom announced an indefinite shutdown of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany, citing a gas leak.

