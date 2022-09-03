Sikh leader ‘left for dead’ on busy street





The man, who Greater Manchester Police have not named, was seen on CCTV walking home from work. It is believed, according to local reports, that he may have brushed past a woman. He was then assaulted by an unknown male, according to police. The victim was taken to hospital after being found unconscious in the middle of the road. He remains in hospital.

Officers were called just before 6.30pm on June 23, 2022 by Northwest Ambulance Service to a report of a man found unconscious on Tib Street. CCTV footage shows the victim was assaulted by an unknown male near the junction with Hilton Street. The offender then fled the scene. The man appears to be struck the victim after which he fell down. Police have said that the man was left unconscious lying in the road. The man’s family pleaded for the public to come forward to help police bring the offender to justice. A statement released by the family said: “On June 23, 2022, our loving and caring husband/father, a 62-year-old Sikh priest, had his life tragically altered forever when a thug cowardly committed this heinous act, leaving him in a pool of blood with catastrophic permanent life-changing brain damage and walked away as if it was normal behaviour. “A devoted husband and father who has lived, worked and supported a community in a city he has loved for 37 years and now cannot even leave the hospital. He worked long hours every day to help his children live the life he never got to and make sure we were raised to help and inspire future generations, raising a teacher, a pharmacist and a soon-to-be doctor.

"A Sikh priest was left for dead on the bustling streets of Manchester, a route he has walked home every day, while people watched on. He was mindlessly and violently attacked and the sick, cowardly individuals are still out there. "We read horrific things in the news but never expect it to happen to one of your own, a man who could not say a single hateful or negative comment, who taught those around him to practice kindness. "We have lost the life of the party, the light in amongst any darkness in our lives and the laughter and joy he brought home every day, has disappeared and left our hearts vacant. We will sadly never get the man back who left for work that day and thought he would walk home to enjoy the nice weather. "We appeal to anyone who knows anything or knows the offender to come forward, it is more than two months since the incident, and we are no closer to finding them and bringing them to justice for their actions. Our husband/father lives in a hospital bed with life changing injuries not knowing what the future holds. "Please, please act today not out of hate but to stop this happening again to someone else and tearing another family apart, as we would not wish this anguish on anyone else." Greater Manchester Police has also appealed to the public for information.

Police released two still images from the CCTV footage of a man and a woman who they believe can help with the investigation. Detective Inspector Mark Astbury, of Longsight CID, said: “We are keen to identify the man and woman pictured in the above attached images, as we believe they may be able to assist us with our investigation. “We took the decision to release the CCTV footage with the family’s permission, simply to show the severity and mindlessness of this attack and why we need to make sure the offender is found and faces the consequences of his appalling actions.” Anyone with information, or who may recognise the man or woman pictured in the images is asked to contact police on 0161 856 6049 or report it online at www.gmp.police.uk. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.