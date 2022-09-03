The best sniper to use in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5

The sniper rifle class in Call of Duty: Warzone has fallen to the wayside in terms of the overall meta. After the nerfs to snipers in Season 3, the pick rate for the weapons plummeted. However, since those nerfs, the snipers have been getting buffed in small increments. Season 4 saw a slight bump in the pick rate for snipers, but it still didn’t return to where it was pre-nerf. This led to developer Raven Software further buffing some snipers in the recent Warzone Season 5 update. With certain guns now back in the fold, some players are asking what’s the best sniper in Warzone as of right now.

In Season 4, the best sniper was between the 3-Line Rifle and HDR. The former is from Vanguard and has seen a meteoric rise in the sniper rifle meta since the first season of Warzone. It has replaced guns like the Kar98k and Swiss K31 as the best close-range sniper in the game. However, it was competing with the HDR from Modern Warfare, which is arguably the strongest long-range option in the class.

Season 5 features the same debate between the 3-Line Rifle and HDR for superiority in the sniper rifle category. To see what sniper is the best in Warzone Season 5, keep reading below.

Best sniper in Warzone Season 5

At the time of writing, the 3-Line Rifle has a higher pick rate than the HDR, according to the website WZRanked. While this doesn’t immediately give the 3-Line Rifle the edge, it is a strong indication where players’ preferences lie. And we’re inclined to agree with the community, at least at this point in Season 5.

The 3-Line Rifle has superior close-range prowess among any sniper in Warzone. However, it’s also decent at long-range, which can give players the best of both worlds. While the HDR is definitely more powerful and thus can deal more one-shot kills, players can’t be mobile with that weapon since it’s so slow. With the 3-Line, players can run around the map quickscoping enemies or sit back in a power position and aim for headshots to one-shot kill enemies.

There’s an argument to be made for the 3-Line Rifle’s spot in the overall Warzone weapon meta. It’s a terrific option for Caldera specifically, provided players have a solid sniper support secondary weapon to back it up. While things can still change, our vote for the best sniper rifle in Warzone Season 5 goes to the 3-Line Rifle over the HDR.