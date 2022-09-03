UK recession: How to ‘recession-proof your retirement’ savings

To keep up with rising bills, many savers may be tempted to dip into their retirement savings to help them manage the changes. Retiring in a recession may seem daunting, however there are steps people can take to mitigate losses.

Paul Clifton, director of wealth planning at Arbuthnot Latham spoke exclusively with Express.co.uk on how Britons can “recession-proof” their retirement.

He said: “In my opinion, to help recession-proof retirement you need a plan of how you will draw on your assets and when.

“To design this, we need to understand the aims of our clients, including financial priorities. It is really important to make the most of your active retirement after all those years of work.

“Generally, we would recommend you hold enough cash (when combined with other income) to cover expenditures for three years. So short-term market movements have less impact.

