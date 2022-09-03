Ukraine retains fire control over pontoon crossings Russians set up instead of destroyed bridges

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are fighting positional battles in Kherson region, having gained fire control over the pontoon crossings that the Russian invaders are trying to set up in place of the earlier destroyed bridges.

That’s according to Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Operational Command South, who spoke at the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

“We continue positional battles. This is a difficult combat effort that requires silence… We continue to destroy the enemy’s reserves, logistics points, command posts, as well as personnel, weapons, and equipment clusters, in which we are quite successful,” Humeniuk said.

The spokesperson added that the ongoing battles are quite difficult, given the steppe terrain where the Armed Forces need to develop a clear action plan so that the enemy can’t read it.

Answering a question about the efforts to destroy the Russian supply routes, Humeniuk assured the host that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are in full control of the issue.

“We keep all of their supply routes under fire control. Those that are most critical, especially bridges, are no longer passable, so the enemy is trying to set up alternative routes, although they are also under fire control […] We already see the results of hitting a pontoon crossing that they set up near the village of Lvove, hits at the Antonivskyi bridge ‘alternatives’, as we call those barges that they’re trying to use to pull weapons and equipment across the river,” the spokeswoman said.

At the same time, Humeniuk noted that it is impossible to simply block all transport routes, as they are also used for humanitarian purposes, so the Armed Forces of Ukraine keep them under fire control.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian command provides no details about the course of hostilities in Kherson region while they continue.