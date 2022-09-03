United Way of Yellowstone County Celebrates Unity in the Community

United Way of Yellowstone County is hosting its first ever CommUnity Rally Sept. 15 from 4:30-7:00pm at the United Way office, 2173 Overland Avenue. The event is free to the public and intended to celebrate volunteerism, Day of Caring in Action projects, Operation School Supply, and kick off the annual Workplace Giving Campaign.
The event’s MC will be Mike Swafford of Desert Mountain Broadcasting, will feature live music from El Wencho, food trucks, axe throwing, life-sized yard games, a kids zone including face and rock painting, complimentary soda, water, cookies, and popcorn, beer available for purchase, a photo booth, and the opportunity to learn about the impact United Way has on Yellowstone County.
The event is sponsored by Scheels, TDS Fiber, Phillips 66 Refinery, Rocky Vista University, Riverstone Health, and SCL Health St. Vincent.
