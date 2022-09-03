“Where Is This and What Is Happening” – Call of Duty Warzone Streamer ‘Timthetatman’ Stunned As His Stream Was Viewed at an Unexpected Location

Streaming has become a popular profession in today’s world. Especially, the pandemic has facilitated people to explore new ways of entertainment. And streaming has made it possible for one to enjoy live content in their comfort. But a Call of Duty Warzone streamer’s live stream has raised the bar of all the ways one could watch the streams.

Watching streams allows one to connect with their favorite personalities. It gives them a platform to join a live event and enjoy the company of a large audience. And sometimes, one can find the need of watching a stream irrespective of the vicinity. Surprisingly, the world has an example of this in front of them.

Call of Duty a perfect show stopper as fans streams TimTheTatman’s stream in an unexpected place

Call of Duty Warzone is a first-person shooter game that is popular amongst gamers. Moreover, the community has streamers like DrDisrespect, Nickmercs, and TimTheTatman. The streamers have entertained their audience with their game style in the action-driven game.

Nonetheless, fans leave no opportunity to reciprocate their loyalty towards a streamer. And a tweet post is a perfect example of that. Moreover, TimTheTatman has retweeted a post that has amazed him. He said, “bro where is this and what is happening.”

The Warzone streamer posted a tweet that puzzled him about a gathering. Moreover, the gathering was watching his stream, but at a place, one expected the least. To the utmost surprise, the stream was live on a back screen of a stage platform. Here are the reactions of the fans after seeing the creativity put into watching a stream:

Given this example, it is safe to say that watching streams are evergreen in today’s world. One can connect with anyone with just a click on the internet. Above all, it has no limits when it comes to entertaining any strength of the audience. Even a screen has the potential to entertain a large audience.

Who is the Warzone streamer that has fans stream his content on a stage screen?

Timothy John Betar, popularly known as TimTheTatman, is a YouTube streamer. He is known for his interactive and high-level gameplay on the Warzone field. Currently, he stands with 4.64 million subscribers on YouTube. Also, he addresses his audience as #tatmanarmy.

Even though he is a full-time streamer, he posts videos on his channel that carry content regarding the games. Moreover, he is also known for his streams with DrDisrespect. And the community enjoys the dynamic duo in Warzone and the streaming field.

With every passing day, people find out amazing ways to enjoy their leisure time. While some go on a trip, some carry the fun of a trip with them anywhere. Have you witnessed a creative way of watching streams before? Feel free to tell us below.

