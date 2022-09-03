Women’s Tennis Scores Seven Victories at Season-Opening TCNJ Doubles Invitational – Stevens Institute of Technology Athletics

EWING, N.J. (September 3, 2022) – Graduate student Agatha Malinowki and first-year Stephanie Untermeyer partnered together to score a pair of victories to lead the Stevens Institute of Technology women’s tennis team Saturday at The College of New Jersey Doubles Invitational. The event was contested at the TCNJ Tennis Complex.

The round-robin event featured seven matches in three different rounds. Matches were contested by the hosting Lions, Stevens and Goldey-Beacom College (Division II). TCNJ totaled 13 victories on the day, while Stevens finished with seven and Goldey-Beacom scored one.

“Great experience for us today,” head coach Arik Zeevy said.”I was impressed with our depth – everyone in our lineup showed strong doubles potential. We are just getting started, but today was a great first step for us.”

In the opening round, Malinowski and Untermeyer scored the only victory for Stevens, defeating Goldey-Beacom’s Maria Bruno and Macy Hendin-Walker via an 8-2 decision. The pair scored their second win of the day in the second round, topping TCNJ’s Charlotte Roarty and Jenny Landells. The duo came up short in their bid for a perfect 3 for 3 day, falling to the Lions’ tandem of Alexa Vasile and Chase Eisenberg, 8-4.

The second round produced the best results for the Ducks, as they were victorious in four of their five matchups. Following Malinowski and Untermeyer’s victory, sophomore Isabella Dona and first-year Anya Sharma secured their first win of the season with an 8-4 triumph over Goldey-Beacom’s Hannah Brandl and Zehra Canbaz. First-year Anusha Singh and junior Juliette Marchisio scored a hard-fought 8-6 win over TCNJ’s Cassandra McDermott and Grace Hamburg. Junior Polina Odintseva and sophomore Emma Eguia closed out the round with an exciting 8-7 (4) win over TCNJ’s Chloe Hansen and Giavanna Toto.

The Ducks closed out the event with a pair of victories in the final round of competition. Senior Audrey Heaberlin partnered with Odintseva in the final round and secured an 8-5 decision over Goldey-Beacom’s Elina Mukhamadeeva/Asli Kunduk. The Ducks’ final win of the day was the final result of the afternoon as Marchisio and Sharma joined forces for an 8-6 win over McDermott and Hamburg.

Joining Malinowski and Untermeyer in scoring two wins on the day were Marchisio and Sharma, albeit with different partners.

The contest marked the first intercollegiate competition for each of the five first-year student-athletes.

Up Next: Women’s Tennis hosts Stockton University on Sept. 10 in a non-conference match on the Stevens Tennis Courts. The Ospreys topped the Ducks 6-3 last October, but the Ducks have won three of the last four meetings.

