10 Things The Sonic OVA Does Better Than The Live-Action Movies

Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog film series is praised for effectively adapting the Sonic franchise into the film medium, bringing in many elements from the games. However, the film series is also criticized for its juvenile humor and uninteresting character development reminiscent of films like The Smurfs or Alvin and the Chipmunks.







There was a Sonic OVA series titled Sonic the Hedgehog: The Movie, released about two decades ago that did a much better job adapting the Sonic games. The OVA was highly faithful to the games while bringing in its own intriguing, unique elements to its story. In truth, the Sonic OVA is more satisfactory as both a Sonic adaptation and a movie in general.

10 The Sonic OVA Had Better Humor

The Paramount Sonic films are guilty of using humor that is really juvenile and/or drags on for too long such as fart jokes and Dr. Eggman doing the flossing dance. Many people believe the weak humor drives how these Sonic movies are “kids” films like The Smurfs with unfunny jokes and gags.

In contrast, the Sonic OVA was much better with its humor, writing jokes that people of all ages could enjoy. The humor also never dragged on, always matching the pace of the scene instead of interrupting the flow of the movie.

9 The Sonic OVA Had A Cooler Design For Sonic

The internet is quite familiar with the detested, initial design of Sonic for the Paramount film series. The design took away the wonder and coolness of Sonic and created an uncanny valley that creeped out many people. While the redesign is praised, it still has questionable design elements like separate eyeballs and blue arms reminiscent of bootleg Sonic toys.

The OVA based the design on Sonic’s animated segments from Sonic CD, using a much more faithful and cool design that captured Sonic’s coolness and speed. The audience was instantly able to admire Sonic’s character design and personality, and it never felt as though the artists were forcing Sonic’s design to fit in a world too different from the games.

8 The Sonic OVA Had Much More Memorable Music

Fans lament that the Sonic live-action movies use generic film music instead of creating an iconic soundtrack similar to the video games’ OSTs. In contrast, the OVA introduced tracks that fans have never stopped jamming to.

The OVA’s soundtrack had a variety of memorable tracks such as “Look-a-like” and “South Island;” the OVA’s music was able to be incredibly funky, upbeat, scary, or sad when need be while also being unique and iconic. If the Sonic OVA were ever remade, it would be criminal not to reuse the soundtrack in some way.

7 The Sonic OVA Had Stronger Characters

The Paramount Sonic movies have really generic supporting characters that don’t make the movies more exciting. Many fans don’t care for characters like Tom Wachowski or Wade Whipple, wishing the movies didn’t focus on the supporting cast at all.

The OVA introduced the characters like Sara and Old Man Owl. The supporting characters felt more at home in a Sonic movie because they were well-animated and expressive. They also had much funnier scenes and moments that helped them stand out, including their interactions with Dr. Eggman. Compared to the live-action movies, the OVA had more memorable supporting characters.

6 The Sonic OVA’s Plot Was Less Generic

As soon as it was revealed, lots of people lambasted the live-action Sonic movie for its standard plot: Sonic finds himself in the human world. Many people by then were already tired of the fish-out-of-water story from other films like The Smurfs.

The Sonic OVA’s plot revolved around Dr. Eggman misleading Sonic into indirectly helping Dr. Eggman finish making Hyper Metal Sonic — Sonic’s new enemy and doppelganger. Dr. Eggman had the standard villain motivations of world domination, but the OVA efficiently used humor and suspense to liven the plot and make it stand out from other action series.

5 The Sonic OVA Wasn’t Set In The “Real” World

A common critique of the Paramount Sonic films is that they take place in an ordinary human world. Much of the fan base prefers Sonic to live on an alternate world named Mobius or for Sonic to live on an Earth that is more surreal than the one in reality.

The OVA took inspiration from the games while adding its own elements for its world and setting. The OVA’s world was called Planet Freedom and had two layers, the Land of the Sky and the Land of Darkness. The Sonic OVA did a great job establishing the world, even poking fun at the obligatory, expository explanation of the planet for the audience. The OVA also left things open to audience interpretation, implying apocalyptic events through city ruins and plane wreckage.

4 The Sonic OVA Didn’t Spend Too Much Time On Its Supporting Human Characters

Lots of fans complain that Paramount’s Sonic movies focus too much time on the human characters; as the films are Sonic adaptations, fans would prefer if they focused more on the animal characters and Dr. Eggman. The movies, especially the second one, were guilty of utilizing their human characters in forceful, uninteresting ways that really bogged down the pacing.

In contrast, the OVA never focused too much on the human characters, knowing when to turn the attention back to the main animal characters and Dr. Eggman. In addition, the humans helped set up the OVA’s unique setting and plot points, giving a sense of how Planet Freedom worked and establishing Dr. Eggman’s goal to marry Sara.

3 The Sonic OVA Was Fully Animated

For years, fans had been hoping for an animated Sonic movie, so they were quickly disappointed that the Paramount movie was going to be live-action. Many fans still believe that a fully animated Sonic movie could’ve taken more advantage of the animation medium to artistically show Sonic’s character and world.

The OVA effectively used animation to express the different actions and feelings throughout its story. Although the animation was budgeted, fans felt the intensity of the fight scenes, as well as the varied emotions from characters like Sonic and Metal Sonic.

Metal Sonic is one of the most popular Sonic characters, but he hasn’t appeared in the live-action films. In fact, he may not appear at all because the third film seems set to feature Shadow the Hedgehog instead.

Fortunately, the OVA gave fans an iconic Metal Sonic story that resonated with many fans. Hyper Metal Sonic started out as an emotionless robot, but due to being implanted with Sonic’s memories and emotions, Metal Sonic developed his own conscience and heart. Metal Sonic had a complex about there only being “one Sonic,” a plot point that likely inspired future Metal Sonic stories in the games and comics.

1 The Sonic OVA Showed Someone Die

Since the live-action films are designed to be more “kid-friendly,” they don’t illustrate death even though characters like Sonic and Knuckles have supposedly lost their loved ones. In the case of Knuckles especially, since the second film resorted to the standard “my father was never seen again” line.

Although the OVA didn’t show any organic beings dying, it did show its main antagonist, Metal Sonic, meeting his demise. More, it showed Metal Sonic choosing to die, tying it into his belief that “there can only be one Sonic.” Metal Sonic’s death remains an iconic moment in Sonic media due to the scene’s excellent direction and emotional impact on Sonic.

