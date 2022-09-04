Alice Animal Control Pets of the Week – Alice Echo News Journal

By staff mtrevino@cherryroad.com

The Alice Animal Control Center has taken to Facebook in the hopes that viewers would see an dog or cat in their care they would like to adopt.

They have lots of lovable and friendly animals ready for homes. Dogs and cats of all kinds, sizes and colors in need of a good home to love.

If you’d like to adopt an animal please remember that animals are a serious commitment, but well-worth the time.

Adoptions at the control center are possible Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m.

The control center is located at 1150 Commerce in Alice. For more information call them at 361-664-0186 of visit their website at cityofalice. org.