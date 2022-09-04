Apple Watch Series 3 models are finally selling out on Apple’s online store around the world, just days before the line is expected to be discontinued.
Three out of four Series 3 configurations listed on Apple’s website are currently out of stock in the U.K. and Australia, for example, while one Series 3 model is unavailable on the U.S. store. Availability varies in other countries.
The upcoming watchOS 9 software update is incompatible with the Apple Watch Series 3, and it is expected that Apple will stop selling the device following the introduction of new Apple Watch models at its special event on Wednesday.
New models rumored to be announced at the event include the Apple Watch Series 8, a higher-end Series 8 model that may be named the Apple Watch Pro, and a second-generation Apple Watch SE. The original Apple Watch SE would likely replace the Series 3 as the new lowest-priced model.
Introduced in 2017, the Apple Watch Series 3 is very outdated and is on its final days as watchOS 9 nears release for the Series 4 and newer later this month.
