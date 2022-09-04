Apple Watch Series 8, Watch Pro, and SE 2 latest tidbits ahead of iPhone 14 event

In three days, Apple will announce a new Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Pro, and Apple Watch SE 2. In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman shares the latest tidbits about these new Watches ahead of the iPhone 14 event on Wednesday.

While many features have been rumored over this year regarding these three Watches, Gurman is bringing his latest piece of information about the Apple Watch Series 8 series. Here’s what you need to know:

Apple Watch Series 8: This Watch will bring a new body-temperature sensor, as already covered, and women’s health features related to fertility;

This Watch will bring a new body-temperature sensor, as already covered, and women’s health features related to fertility; Apple Watch SE 2: This Watch will remain with the same look as its first generation, but will see an upgrade from the S5 chip to the S8 chip – which is expected to have lots of similarities with the S6 and S7 processors.

For the Apple Watch Pro, Bloomberg‘s journalist has the most amount of information. Apart from the S8 chip, body temperature sensor, and women’s health feature, this high-end, rugged Watch will be aimed at “heavy-duty athletes like mountain bikers, hikers, and marathon runners.”

With a “noticeably larger display,” it will feature redesigned watch faces, more fitness and health-tracking statistics, a larger battery, and the rumored low-power mode.

Gurman says this device “probably won’t appeal to all consumers, as it’s going to be bigger than most wrists.” About the retro compatibility controversy, the journalist doubles on the fact that “given the larger size, older Apple Watch bands may not look flush with the device, but the new case is designed so existing bands can still work.”

The journalist also talks about Garmin’s competitiveness and price point:

The device should appeal to people who’ve coveted the also-large Garmin offerings. Apple has been working on this new watch for a while (…) I expect this watch to come in at least $900 to $1,000, topping the current Apple Watch Edition. For comparison, Garmin’s high-end watches cost between $1,000 and $1,500. Amazfit also competes in this category, though generally at lower prices.

Are you excited about the new Apple Watch Series 8 models? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: