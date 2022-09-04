Baggage handler shares scariest part of the job – ‘can kill you’

A former baggage handler, known as @mogetfrog, took to Reddit to reveal the inside scoop of the role.

Baggage handling is “like a game of chess”, according to a baggage handler in conversation with The Telegraph.

It not only involves putting the luggage in the plane but scanning it, loading it into a crate and ensuring it ends up at the right place.

There are some risks when handling bags, including carrying lots of weight over a short period of time.

Not only this, you will be handling baggage inside the aircraft hold, so it is important to have your wits about you.

READ MORE: ‘Love it!’ Britain’s best staycation destination named