Best Metaverse Cryptos Worth Investing This Year- Youniverze and Decentraland – CryptoMode

The Metaverse- a world that brings virtual into the real world, has become a sensational phenomenon. Meta (née Facebook) rebrand to what it is now has added to the traction and rapid growing pace of metaverse among crypto projects in the industry.

In this guide, we will discuss two metaverse cryptocurrencies worth investing in, as they have garnered the attention of crypto heavyweights, analysts and investors globally. Youniverze Finance (YUNI) and Decentraland (MANA).

Youniverze Finance (YUNI) is the platform for crypto enthusiasts and beginners to experience crypto-related activities seamlessly. The platform also has its dedicated metaverse, in addition to the many financial advantages it presents.

One-of-a-Kind Financial Metaverse With Youniverze Finance (YUNI)

Youniverze Finance (YUNI) metaverse is designed to push the boundaries of traditional finance services, creating a world where digital boundaries are non-existent.

Providing more than just games, the Youniverse Finance (YUNI) metaverse allows users to explore many virtual worlds and communities. They can interact with others and engage in selling and accumulating digital goods.

Infused with cutting-edge technologies, a highly immersive 3D virtualized environment, and various techniques, the metaverse will deliver a superb virtual experience all-round.

In addition, Youniverze Finance (YUNI) is not a place for seasoned metaverse and crypto users. Newbies can find their way into the user-friendly ecosystem and participate in building, owning, and managing their virtual world.

Why is the Youni-Metaverse Special?

Youniverze Finance (YUNI) focuses on connectivity through crypto, blockchain tech, and the internet. Using these three elements in the metaverse will impact how we communicate and engage with others.

In the privacy-focused, freedom-granted Youniverze, users have a host of benefits to enjoy from. Credit is given to real contributors- community members, not big names and corporate organizations.

Community members can also stake their tokens- YUNI, locking them within the protocol for a period. For the staked tokens, they receive a generous share of rewards and proposal participation points.

How to Buy Youniverze Finance (YUNI) Tokens?

Youniverze Finance (YUNI) recently entered pre-sales and has received a high degree of interest from crypto enthusiasts.

There are gifts for early contributors who buy the token. Each pre-sales stage has a percentage bonus attached to YUNI tokens purchased, and early referral after registration gives buyers up to 3% extra YUNI.

You can buy YUNI tokens using popular cryptocurrencies- ETH, SOL, BNB, DOT, and DOGE. Compatible wallets include MetaMask and Trust Wallet. You can learn more about the token.

Decentraland (MANA) – The Virtual Universe

Decentraland (MANA) is a virtual universe where players can buy digital plots of land using the MANA cryptocurrency. Decentraland (MANA) is built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain and is the first metaverse token to allow users to own digital assets and transfer them to the real world.

Decentraland (MANA) has inspired many other metaverse and P2E platforms, with a large community of creators- players, and holders.

Conclusion

With its affordable presales price, Youniverze Finance (YUNI) has recorded quite the turnout. Of course, the project’s long-term growth will be determined by how it much continues to grow. However, if you are interested in the token, remember that now is the best time to get the best price.

Always conduct proper research when dealing with pre-sales of currencies and tokens. The information above does not constitute investment advice by CryptoMode or its team, nor does it reflect the views of the website or its staff.

None of the information on this website is investment or financial advice. CryptoMode is not responsible for any financial losses sustained by acting on information provided on this website by its authors or clients. No reviews should be taken at face value, always conduct your research before making financial commitments.