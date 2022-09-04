Britney Spears’ Son Jayden Wants To Repair His Relationship With Her

Things are looking up for Britney Spears following her 13-year conservatorship. She married her long-term beau Sam Asghari in June. Last month, she and Elton John released the catchy as hell “Hold Me Closer.”

Still, there are lingering family tensions for Spears in the aftermath of the conservatorship, which Spears repeatedly described as traumatic and isolating. One of her sons, 15-year-old Jayden, opened up about how he and his brother Preston chose not to attend her wedding, his feelings on her NSFW Instagram posts, and how he believes that their relationship with their mom “can be fixed.”

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Jayden sat down with his dad, Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline, to discuss his and Preston’s (who is described as “camera shy”) complicated relationship with their mother.

“I 100% think this can be fixed. It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally,” he said. “When she gets better I really want to see her again.”

He also spoke directly to camera to address his mom, saying, “I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again.”

Jayden also explained why he and Preston ultimately decided not to go to their mother’s wedding.

“At the time it just wasn’t a good time to go. I’m not saying that I’m not happy for her,” Jayden said while sitting next to Federline. “I’m really happy for them, but she didn’t invite the whole family, and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don’t see how that situation would have ended on good terms.”

As to Spears’ social media presence, which sometimes includes nudes, Jayden explained how he understands it could be a great tool for his mom to heal post-conservatorship but that the images still make him uncomfortable.

‘Social media helps her… So if that’s what she wants to do that’s what she wants to do, I’m not going to hate her for that. At the same time, she should come to the realization of whatever it is that stops her loving her family,” he said.

‘It’s almost like she has to post something on Instagram to get some attention. This has gone on for years and years and years and there’s a high chance that this will never stop but I’m hoping for me that she will stop.”

Spears responded to her son’s interview on Instagram in a text post. “I’ve tried my best at being the person I can be… to be basically held hostage in homes under nurses and bullsh*t I hope my kids one day understand my reasoning of my play in water revealing myself as any woman would being held under blankets and supervision under the conservatorship!!!”

“I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life !!!! My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother… and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly!”

“If you could pause for a second, remember where you came from !!! I hope you can look in the mirror and remember… you are my child and always will be !!!” she continued. “Since Preston didn’t speak, I send my love !!!”

She also made some jabs at her ex, noting that he “hasn’t had a job in 15 years” and has been “smoking weed every day.” Spears also explained that all of the hard work she didd, “4 tours, judge X Factor, and WAAAY more” all for her kids.

She ends the note saying, “If you can honestly sit back and say with your sensible brilliant mind what memaw and paw paw did to me was fine and call them not bad people… then yes I have failed as a mother and hopefully that’s a chat for you and your father to sit face to face and try to learn WHAT’S GOOD 👍”

Here’s hoping that Spears and her sons are able to work through this in a way that is safe, healthy, and comfortable for everyone.