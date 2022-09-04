Bryant tennis falls to conference foes

The Bryant Hornets tennis team had a tough go of it Thursday against the Catholic Rockets and Mount St. Mary’s Belles at Rebsamen Tennis Center in Little Rock. The Rockets would sweep the Hornets 4-0 on the boys side, while the Belles downed the Bryant girls 3-1 in 6A Central Conference play.
In girls singles play, freshman Kennedy Baker was the lone Bryant player to pick up a win and it took a double tiebreak to do it. Baker won 6-2 in the first set vs. Caroline Matzewski and the two tied 6-6 before Baker came back to win 7-3 in the tiebreak.
The Belles’ Abby Whittaker would sweep Bryant’s Tya Brown 6-0, 6-0, while in doubles action, Janie Ray and Laura Kate Thomas fell 6-1, 7-5 to the Belles’ Emma Golden and Vivian Brown. Lady Hornets doubles duo Anna Andrews and Anna Brown fell in a close one, tying 6-6 before falling 9-7 in the tie break to Libby Faulkner and Anna Kate Lipon before the Belles’ duo won 6-2 in the second set.
In junior varsity play, Bryant sophomore Riley Smith and senior Hope Ingold swept Katy Belle Bailey and Lynley McCullum 6-0.
In boys singles, Bryant junior Zack Cookus fell 6-2, 6-2 to Rocket Gage Bennett, while senior Alden Jones fell 6-4, 6-0 to Brayden Hiller.
In doubles play, Bryant senior Pablo Garcia and senior Ethan Eubanks dropped 6-1 and 6-0 decisions to Isaiah Bordador and Tyler McDuffie, while MJ Ferguson and freshman Andrew Schlesier fell 6-0, 6-0 to Aiden Bordador and Gresham Messersmith.
Bryant also took on North Little Rock in league play Tuesday, falling 5-3 to the Charging Wildcats.
The Lady Hornets would sweep girls doubles play, with Ray and Thomas tying Emma Dill and Carolina Jolly 8-8 before winning a 7-2 tiebreak. Andrews and Brown also picked up an 8-5 win over Madi Bowsman and Abby Green. In doubles JV, sophomore Jenna Ward and freshman McKenzie Schuetzle picked up a 6-4 win.
Brown fell 8-0 to Caroline Jones in singles play, with Baker dropping 8-4 to Kensley Capel. Ingold and Riley Smith both won 6-1 in JV action.
On the boys side, Garcia and Eubanks downed Chase Cathey and Don’ta Warren 8-2 in doubles, with Schlepper and Ferguson falling 8-4 to David Kimrey and Will Brown. Bryant Corwin Martin and Nathan Montes, and Kaden Sweat and Jackson Gladden both picked up 6-2 JV victories.
NLR’s Evan Randall got the better of Cookus, 8-0, while Jones fell in a close one, 9-7, to Garrett Gorbet in singles play.
Bryant will hit the road Tuesday to take on new conference foe Jonesboro before returning home to take on Central on Thursday.