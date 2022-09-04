Categories
Sports

Bryant tennis falls to conference foes








HORNET LOGO

The Bryant Hornets tennis team had a tough go of it Thursday against the Catholic Rockets and Mount St. Mary’s Belles at Rebsamen Tennis Center in Little Rock. The Rockets would sweep the Hornets 4-0 on the boys side, while the Belles downed the Bryant girls 3-1 in 6A Central Conference play.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.