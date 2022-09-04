Busy Sunday expected along Central Florida beaches

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Sunday crowds are expected on Space Coast beaches Sunday.

And for those hitting the water, authorities are reminding swimmers hat staying close to the lifeguard stand is a safe place to be.

A lot of locals and vacationers alike will be enjoying the sunshine today.

Officials believe holiday travel this year will return to pre-pandemic levels, in fact, TSA check point numbers were up 22 percent compared to 2021 this week.

But, with so many people, Volusia County Beach Safety is hoping people stay aware while trying to have some fun.

Just yesterday, beach officials said they had to fly the red flag, which means strong rip currents. And lifeguards had to rescue two people from the water.

Beach officials said make sure to pay close attention to what flags might be flying this weekend.

And authorities are reminding beachgoers to be aware of the weather and seek shelter when thunderstorms move in.