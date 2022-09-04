Clint Eastwood: Shirley MacLaine’s Two Mules for Sister Sara set feud

Back in 1970, Clint Eastwood starred in the Western Two Mules for Sister Sara, which is on Channel 5 this afternoon, opposite Shirley MacLaine. Elizabeth Taylor had been the first choice, but she’d decided to shoot in Spain with Burton on his latest movie instead.

Originally both Eastwood and Two Mules for Sister Sara director Don Siegel were unconvinced by her pale complexion.

However, The Good, The Bad and The Ugly star believed the studio was keen on MacLaine, having had confidence in her 1969 movie Sweet Charity in which she played a taxi dancer.

Nevertheless, both men found her to be far from friendly on set, especially the director who she openly had spats with.

Siegel said of the leading lady: “It’s hard to feel any great warmth to her. She’s too unfeminine and has too much balls. She’s very, very hard.”