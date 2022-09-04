DWP court case date announced for legacy benefits £1,500 appeal

A Court of Appeal hearing will take place near the end of the year over the battle between the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and people who receive legacy benefits, it has been confirmed. William Ford QC at Osbornes Law, confirmed in August that the appeal against the February High Court ruling had been granted.
One of the claimants in the case tweeted this week that the court date had been confirmed to begin on 6, December 2022.
The tweet said: “I am happy to announce that our appeal in the #legacybenefits case will be heard on either the 6th or 7th of December 2022.”
The case began in November 2021 when four legacy benefit claimants took the Government department to the High Court to argue that it wasn’t fair to exclude older-style legacy benefits from extra support during the pandemic.
The claimants are being represented by William Ford of Osbornes Law, Jamie Burton QC of Doughty Street Chambers and Desmond Rutledge of Garden Court Chambers.
READ MORE: UK recession: How to ‘recession-proof your retirement’ savings as inflation soars
During the COVID-19 lockdowns, between 30 March 2020 and 5 October 2021, the standard allowance element of Universal Credit was increased by £20 per week.
The uplift amounted to a total of £1,560.
Specifically, the claimants argued that the ongoing difference in treatment between those receiving Universal Credit and those receiving legacy benefits was “discriminatory contrary to Article 14 of the European Convention on Human Rights”.
Two of the Claimants in the case were in receipt of Employment Support Allowance (ESA) and the third and fourth were in receipt of Jobseekers’ Allowance (JSA) and Income Support.
DON’T MISS
In February 2022, the court accepted that there was a greater proportion of disabled persons in receipt of legacy benefits, compared to disabled people on Universal Credit.
It also ruled that both groups of disabled claimants were in the same position.
However, while the court accepted that there was discrimination toward disabled people on legacy benefits, the judge ruled that the difference in treatment was justified
In August, Martin Keatings, one of the four claimants given permission to appeal the High Court ruling, told Disability UK: “It is simply not good enough to say on one hand that, yes, legacy claimants were discriminated against, but that it was proportional – discrimination of this type can never be proportional.”
READ MORE: Premium Bonds: NS&I announces September 2022 winners – have you won £1million prize?
The announcement of an appeal date is an exciting prospect to those on legacy benefits as if won, it would possibly lead to a payment of around £1,560.
Mr Ford previously told BirminghamLive: “If the court finds in favour of that and makes a declaration, the Government has to go away and then decide how to rectify that.
“But the court can’t tell the DWP what to do so we have to wait and see. The hope would be that the Government comes up with some sort of package of support for those on legacy benefits.”
He explained this would likely be backpay because the Universal Credit uplift to the standard allowance was not maintained beyond 18 months.
If it had been kept in place, then lawyers would be asking for an equivalent amount to be added to the other benefits.
If granted around 2.4 million people could receive a payout.
That’s made up of 1,846,000 people claiming Employment and Support Allowance, 264,000 on Jobseeker’s Allowance and a further 247,000 on Income Support.
Mr Ford said in his statement that he “will aim to provide any further relevant updates as the case progresses”.
When approached in a previous report to the case, a DWP spokesperson said: “It would not be appropriate for us to comment while the litigation is ongoing.
“It has always been the case that claimants on legacy benefits can make a claim for Universal Credit if they believe they will be better off.”
Source link