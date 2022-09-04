DWP court case date announced for legacy benefits £1,500 appeal

A Court of Appeal hearing will take place near the end of the year over the battle between the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and people who receive legacy benefits, it has been confirmed. William Ford QC at Osbornes Law, confirmed in August that the appeal against the February High Court ruling had been granted.

One of the claimants in the case tweeted this week that the court date had been confirmed to begin on 6, December 2022.

The tweet said: “I am happy to announce that our appeal in the #legacybenefits case will be heard on either the 6th or 7th of December 2022.”

The case began in November 2021 when four legacy benefit claimants took the Government department to the High Court to argue that it wasn’t fair to exclude older-style legacy benefits from extra support during the pandemic.

The claimants are being represented by William Ford of Osbornes Law, Jamie Burton QC of Doughty Street Chambers and Desmond Rutledge of Garden Court Chambers.

