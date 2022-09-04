ENTSO-E agrees to increase Ukraine’s electricity export capacity during peak hours

The European Network of Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E) has increased the available cross-border capacity for Ukraine’s electricity exports towards the EU to 300 megawatts. Such capacities will be available to Ukrainian exporters during peak consumption hours.

The relevant decision was made by the Transmission System Operators (TSOs) of Continental Europe at a meeting of the ENTSO-E Regional Group Continental Europe, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to the press service of Ukrenergo National Power Company.

“The cross-border capacity for electricity exports/imports between Ukraine and ENTSO-E has been increased by 50 MW during daytime and evening hours. In particular, from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. (16 consecutive hours) on Monday-Friday and from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. (14 consecutive hours) on Saturday-Sunday. During the remaining hours, cross-border capacity will be at the previous level,” the report states.

Now, the total cross-border transmission capacity between the energy systems of Ukraine and the EU has increased up to 300 MW during the daytime and evening hours, and will remain at the level of 250 MW at nighttime hours. The increased deliveries will start from September 5, 2022.

On the first day, September 5, 2022, at the auctions for access to cross-border capacity during daytime and evening hours, 125 MW will be directed towards Romania and 175 MW towards Slovakia. From September 6, 2022, deliveries will be equal in both directions: 150 MW during daytime and evening hours to each country, and 125 MW during nighttime hours.