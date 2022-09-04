‘Everything’s lost’: Russian army on brink of surrender

The claim comes amid further reports of collapsing morale and deteriorating discipline among the rank and file of the Kremlin’s invasion force. Last week, Kyiv formally acknowledged it had launched its much anticipated counteroffensive in the south. Early reports suggested Ukraine’s army had succeeded in making early breakthroughs in several directions towards Kherson.

The city is located on the Black Sea and Dnipro river and fell to the Russians early in the war, after its defenders fled without putting up a fight.

Ukrainian officials have dampened expectations of a quick victory, saying the counterattack would be a long drawn out affair and urged people to be patient.

Analysts believe the current aim is not to recapture territory or the port city, but rather to cut off and destroy a Russian unit located to the north of Kherson between the Dnipro and Inhulets rivers.

However, a top Ukrainian official has said that Putin’s army in the south could be on the brink of collapse.

Vitalii Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, claimed panic was rife among Russian soldiers and many wanted to flee.

He said: “The mood among the occupiers: Everything is lost, we have been abandoned.