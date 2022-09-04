Fans Say Kevin Costner Is a “Beautiful Man” After He Shares Incredible Story about ‘No Way Out’

Kevin Costner is feeling nostalgic, and we are riveted!

The Yellowstone star recently reflected on No Way Out, the 1987 political thriller starring Kevin and another Hollywood legend, Gene Hackman. This movie debuted before Kevin’s roles in Field of Dreams, Bull Durham, and Dances with Wolves.

During an interview on the Rich Eisen Show, Kevin told a story of working with Gene Hackman on No Way Out. The filmed turned 35 this year, and Kevin shared the interview with his fans on Instagram. He wrote, “35 years ago today we released ‘No Way Out’! In honor of this anniversary, I want to share this story of Gene Hackman that I told on the @richeisenshow a few years back that has stuck with me to this day.”

Kevin said, “Gene was the best actor I had ever worked with.” During filming a particular scene, Kevin disagreed with the director and they “butted heads.” Kevin voiced his objections and suggested a new director, and someone said, “Well, what’s Gene going to do?” And Kevin replied, “Gene will figure out what to do. Because he’s really good.”

Gene confronted Kevin in the parking lot at the end of the day, and Kevin expected him to be unhappy with his behavior. Instead, Kevin said, “He looked at me and said, ‘When I saw you fighting for what you wanted today, it reminded me about how I used to feel about acting. It was good what you did.’ And he just got in his car and drove off.”

Fans loved hearing this story from the star and left comments like:

If this story has you feeling nostalgic too, you can stream No Way Out on or rent it on .