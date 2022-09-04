Furious woman tows neighbour’s car after he kept parking in her space





The woman and her boyfriend moved into a block that provided allocated parking spaces at an “extra fee”. Unfortunately for them, one of their neighbours chose to repeatedly park in the spot that they had paid for.

The situation quickly turned into a full-blown parking row. The woman took to Reddit to outline the incident and ask for advice. She wrote: “My boyfriend and I have been living in the same apartment complex for almost a year now. “We have covered parking stalls that each tenant has an option to park under for an extra fee that it is included in their rent. “Parking is pretty much impossible unless you have one of these spots. Otherwise, you pretty much end up parking outside of the complex as there is very limited free parking within the complex. READ MORE: Drivers warned of huge fuel changes with further rollout of E10 petrol

“I told him that I didn’t care and if he can’t tell where he’s parking, he shouldn’t be driving in the first place. “He called me a b***h under his breath when he passed and I just rolled my eyes and went inside my apartment. I watched from my balcony to make sure he didn’t try anything with my car and he didn’t.” She ended her post by adding: “I told my friend what happened. “They said I was harsh to snap at him when he was trying to apologise and it was an honest mistake. “They said night shifts are hard on some people and it has only happened a couple of times. “Now I’m second guessing myself if I was right to confront him. Am I the a**hole for snapping at my neighbour over a parking spot?” Many people took to the comments section to express their opinions. One person said: “You’re right, if he can’t see to park then he shouldn’t be driving. You pay for the spot. If he wants one, he can pay for it himself.” Another added: “He clearly thought he could intimidate you. Good for you for standing up for yourself!” While a third wrote: “He sounds entitled and used to getting away with these types of things. “He also should have learnt his lesson after his car was towed. Why the hell would he do it again after that?”