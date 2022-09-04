‘Getting out of hand’ The Capture viewers find episode ‘too much’

Speaking to Express.co.uk, he said: “I didn’t actually watch season one until we were halfway through shooting season two.

“I remember watching it being, like, ‘Thank God, it’s really good!’”

Fans will have to stay tuned to find out if Rachel will find out who is behind the deepfake and if Isaac will be able to salvage his career.

The second season received backlash from viewers after the premiere, with some saying they felt something was missing.