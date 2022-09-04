How To Reset Your Siri Or Apple TV Remote

As a general rule of thumb, the Siri or Apple TV Remote’s battery charge should last anywhere between a couple of months to a year on average, depending on usage. Whether you purchased your remote separately or if it was bundled with your Apple TV originally, it should’ve included a standard Lightning to USB-A cable; you can use that cord or any Lightning cable to charge the remote. Using a Lightning to USB-C cable will not charge your remote any faster than using a standard Lightning to USB-A cable.

To charge your remote, simply plug the Lightning cable into the wall with a power adapter, to a computer, or an iPad if you’re using a Lightning to USB-C cable. The remote takes roughly three hours to fully charge, but you can continue to use it while it is plugged in. Fortunately, your Apple TV will let you know when your remote is running low on battery power. You can simply plug it in overnight and it will be ready to go for at least a couple of months.