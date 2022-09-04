Inside Will Smith’s Troubled Relationship With His Father

Will Smith delved deeper into his relationship with his father, Willard Smith, Sr., in his 2021 memoir “Will.” In the book, the Oscar-winning actor revealed that he once considered killing his father after watching his mother endure years of physical abuse. Smith writes of a horrific incident that occurred when he was nine years old, during which his father violently attacked his mother, Caroline Bright.

“When I was nine years old, I watched my father punch my mother in the side of the head so hard that she collapsed. I saw her spit blood,” Smith recalled, in an excerpt provided to People. Smith went on to explain that after his parents separated, and he began taking care of his ailing father, thoughts of “avenging” his mother started to fester. “As a child, I’d always told myself that I would one day avenge my mother. That when I was big enough, when I was strong enough, when I was no longer a coward, I would slay him,” he wrote. Adding, “I paused at the top of the stairs. I could shove him down, and easily get away with it.”

Despite his troubled upbringing, Smith admitted that he has always looked up to his father. “What was really difficult for me is my father’s my hero,” he told Today. Smith Sr. passed away in 2016 after a battle with cancer.